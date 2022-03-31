Letter: Amy E. Owen,Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties

Editor: As the event’s hosts and coordinators, the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is honored to recognize Give Choose as an essential tool to promote local charitable giving. The March 29 event generated more than $818,000 for 135 charities. It has become the largest day of giving here at home.

While my household, and perhaps yours, is on its way to developing a new normal after COIVD-19 struck our community in March 2020, that most certainly is not the case for all of our neighbors. Two “canary in the coal mine” nonprofit groups, Loudoun Cares providing rent and utility assistance, and Loudoun Hunger Relief addressing food insecurity—as well as other nonprofit organizations—report an increase among those seeking a hand up over this time last year.

Gratefully, more than 2,000 philanthropists and dozens of corporate sponsors joined Give Choose to help aid, educate, protect, support, steward, and advance our community and those around us. That’s what makes our community one of the best in which to grow up, and grow old. We thank them all.

By the way, the Community Foundation will leave the GiveChoose.org portal open for a short period of time. If you haven’t seen this distinguished list of locally serving nonprofits, please take a look, and choose to give.

Amy E. Owen

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties