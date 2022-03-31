Loudoun Arbor Day Photo Contest Theme Announced

The annual Loudoun County Arbor Day tree photo contest is underway, and the theme of this year’s contest is “Trees That I’m Thankful For.”

Entries are accepted through April 18. They will be included in the county’s virtual Arbor Day Celebration, which will be posted in May on at loudoun.gov/trees.

Entries must be a photo of a single tree or group of trees in Loudoun County. The photos must have been taken by the entrant, and there is a limit of two entries per person. Only digital pictures will be accepted.

Email photos to Loudoun County Urban Forester Mike Ronayne of the Department of Building and Development at michael.ronayne@loudoun.gov. Include the photographer’s name, phone number and email as well as the approximate location of the tree and tree species, if known, and a brief explanation of why the photographer is thankful for the tree or trees in the photo.

Awards will be distributed to the top three photos and the winners will be notified. Photos will become the property of the Loudoun County Arbor Day Committee.