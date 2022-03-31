Quintana Won’t Seeks Election in Lovettsville

Lovettsville Councilman Tony Quintana, who twice has been appointed to fill vacant council seats, announced last week that he will not seek election in November to serve a full four-year term.

He was appointed in June to complete the term of David Steadman, who resigned. The term expires Dec. 31. He previously served on the council for three months after being appointed to fill a vacancy in March 2018. He served that term through the end of June that year.

Quintana said that he had planned to run for election this fall, but work commitments have changed those plans, and may require him to move out of town.

He does plan to continue to serve through the end of the year.