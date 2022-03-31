Raymond Roland Riley, 1936-2022

Raymond Roland Riley, 86, of Berryville, Virginia died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his residence.

“Junior” was born January 20, 1936, in Loudoun County, Virginia, the youngest son of Harvey and Goldie Lynn Riley.

Surviving is a son, Andrew Pearson (Lauren), three granddaughters (Lily, Mary Cabell, and Ware) of Birmingham, Alabama, brother James of Lovettsville, Virginia, and beloved nieces and nephews, especially Scott and Sharon Herndon. He was preceded in death by his forementioned parents, brothers George, Richard, Fred, Charles, and sisters Catherine, Mary, and Mabel.

Raymond founded and ran a successful excavating business in Loudoun County for over three decades. He was an active member of Loudoun Golf and Country Club and was known for his musical prowess and efforts at preserving bluegrass music in the area.

Raymond came to faith later in life in the midst of tragedy and suffering. It was in these struggles that Raymond threw himself on the mercy of Christ and experienced the new birth.

A generous and honest man, he will be missed by those he loved and those who loved him.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 4th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at Hall on Tuesday, April 5th at 11:00am with an inurnment to follow at Hillsboro Cemetery. The Rev. Gary Heaton will officiate.