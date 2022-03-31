Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Identifying Bank Robber

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Truist Bank branch in Lovettsville this morning.

Shortly before 10:20 a.m. March 31, a man walked into the bank located at 7 E. Broad Way and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

He was described as a white male, 6-feet-tall, wearing dark-colored pants, a white hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over it, a blue mask, and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

The subject was last seen on East Broad Way running towards the Lovettsville Community Center. He has not located following search of the area.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.