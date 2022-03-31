Sterling Robbery Suspect Falls to Death During Attempted Arrest

The primary suspect in the robbery of a Sterling business died March 25 as officers attempted to arrest him at his Arlington residence.

The arrest stemmed from a March 5 incident in which a man entered a beauty supply store on Atlantic Boulevard and began placing merchandise into a bag. When confronted by the clerk, the suspect displayed a firearm. He left the store with several items and fled the area.

Investigators identified the primary suspect and obtained warrants. On Friday morning, Loudoun deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service sought to make the arrest. According to the Arlington County Police Department, as the arresting officers knocked on the door and announced themselves, the man apparently attempted to escape through a window and fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The circumstances of the fall remain under investigation by the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit.

A second suspect in the robbery, Rico-Joel L. Bradley, 35, of Reston, was arrested on March 29 in Fairfax County and charged with being principle in the second degree during a robbery with a firearm and robbery conspiracy. Bradley was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.