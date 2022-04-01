Fire Crews Called to National Conference Center

Fire crews responded to the National Conference Center Thursday afternoon, and people staying there as part of Operation Allies Welcome were evacuated.

People staying at the conference center reported both fire trucks and ambulances. But while the response was large, according to Loudoun Fire-Rescue the emergency was small. An electrical smell was reported in a fourth-floor office, but no fire was found and the room was ventilated.

While the Department of Homeland Security has not permitted press to see the National Conference Center, people passing through the center shared photos of the fire-rescue response on social media.