Hillsboro Charter Elects Four New Directors

The Hillsboro Charter Academy Board of Directors elected four new members Wednesday, and one existing member gave her resignation.

Ronda Powell, Eric Egger, Doug Mesecar and Chris Doxey round out a board of directors that has seen much turnover in the past year. Egger was also appointed treasurer.

Erika Skougard became the fourth member to resign in the past 12 months.

Board President Joe Luppino-Espisito spoke highly of the new additions, who were interviewed during the board’s meeting, prior to the vote.

“We are excited to have four new directors with a wide array of skills and backgrounds that make them uniquely qualified to serve on the Hillsboro Charter Academy Board of Directors,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing how their leadership will help make HCA, and the greater Hillsboro community, an even better place.”

Powell is a lifelong Loudouner and the owner of Old 690 Brewing Company in Purcellville. She is also on the board of Visit Loudoun and the Greater Hillsboro Business Alliance.

She said she holds her hometown of Hillsboro close to her heart.

“The reason I probably applied to begin with might be kind of different than my reason now. I love the fact that the students are called scholars … that got me excited about the school. They are little scholars … to look around and see the awards and butterflies, not to want to be a part of this, and watch the school community to grow … why would I not want to be a part of this?” she said during her interview.

Doxey, who completed her interview virtually, is a retired tech management consultant living in Paeonian Springs. She has written four books, mostly on organization management. She said her forte, and the strengths that she will bring to the board, are fraud control and keeping operations organized.

“I think the role of a director is to get a good understanding of where HCA is today and to provide guidance from an educational perspective and figure out how the school can be more prominent in the community,” Doxey said during her interview.

She said she would contribute to enhancing the school’s fundraising and moving projects forward.

“It’s important as we identify opportunities at board meetings to determine whether that is a long-term goal and whether that becomes an actual project. … What goes hand and hand with business planning and project planning is a project plan. … What is the short-term action that can get us closer to a long-term goal?” she said.

Egger, an Air Force Budget Division chief and HCA parent, said his expertise would make efficient use of the school’s coffers. He holds a master’s degree in public policy and an MBA in corporate finance.

“I oversee $4.5 billion in funding annually for the Air Force and worked on the budget for the Space Force,” he said of his qualifications.

“We have to make policy that is sensible, that clear on what the intent is, balance stakeholder interest. … Part of the board’s purview is to direct the activities of this wonderful place.”

He has served on the board of his HOA and his wife is an Loudoun County high school teacher.

Egger said he is most interested in serving on the school’s Finance and Operations Committee.

Mesecar, an education consultant, was involved in the founding of the charter school.

“I’m thrilled and amazed as I’ve watched from afar as the school has prospered,” he said during his interview.

Having worked for the U.S. Department of Education, he said he was most interested in serving on the Governance and Compliance Committee. Of space issues, including the need for a new music room, he said the board must push for more resources from the school district.

“There is no shortage in this county budget,” he said.

A father of a Woodgrove High School student, he said the HCA learning model is one he wished had existed when his daughter was in elementary school.

He indicated he could be of assistance to HCA in working with the school division for more resources.

“With charter reauthorization coming up, we don’t take those lightly, never should. It feels like we’re in pretty good standing, but they also have the ability to say ‘nah, we’re not going to renew your charter.’ But there’s really no recourse other than to do the things we’ve talked about today. … We have to be a good partner but we also have to push them,” Mesecar said.