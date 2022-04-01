Kohler Store Opens in Sterling

Kohler Co., a global manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, is continuing its expansion with the opening of a new KOHLER Signature Store in Sterling. Owned and operated by GROF USA, the store is the distributor’s second location in the United States.

Located at 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy, the store spans over 4,300 square feet and displays products include finish plumbing fixtures, lighting, mirrors, and vanities by KOHLER, KALLISTA and Robern as well as an offering of luxury kitchen cabinets, interior doors, porcelain tile, window shades, and home automation products. The space includes two suites and 12 ensembles showcasing product selections across a spectrum of design styles. Interactive displays allow visitors to experience spray technologies for the kitchen and bath, learn about Kohler’s smart home products, and to coordinate metal, wood, tile and fixture finishes. The KOHLER Signature Store also offers design services including design development, product selection, and 3-D renderings for homeowners needing visualization and project support.

Learn more at kohlercompany.com.