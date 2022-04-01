Study Lays out Costs, Risks of Loudoun Police Department Transition

A study of the possibility of handing primary law enforcement duties in Loudoun County to a new police department, raising the risks and costs of doing so, as well as areas for improvement in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2020, the county government hired the National Association of Chiefs of Police to study the possibility, and a draft of that report will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on April 5. Overall, the NACP found that the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office “provides high quality law enforcement and public safety services in all of its lines of business,” “has developed a strong community presence and reputation among the county’s residents and law enforcement partners in the area,” and compares favorably to other jurisdictions in the region on key performance indicators. The study found no indication the office is in need of major reorganization, but suggested “Effective Practice Recommendations.”

The 228-page study estimated costs of $213.8 million and $307.7 million over the first 10 years to convert to a police department, and higher costs to operate thereafter.

The study also highlights additional complications attributable to Loudoun’s current form of government.

Loudoun’s traditional county board form of government, with five countywide constitutional officers, resembles the government that was set up for Virginia counties during Reconstruction in the late 1800s in terms of how power is distributed among elected officials. It has been modified over time to account for Virginia’s growth and modernization since that era. It is also by far the most common form of county government in Virginia—according to county staff members’ research, 83 of Virginia’s 95 counties use the same system. But almost every other county in Virginia that has a police department uses a different form of government, such as the county executive form in Prince William County or the urban county executive form unique to Fairfax County.

But Loudoun’s form of government is required by state law have an elected sheriff, while a police chief would serve within county administration under the Board of Supervisors and county administrator. In other counties with a police department, that has meant the sheriff operates the jail, court security and civil process.

The study also highlights some things the Board of Supervisors could do if it creates a police department, including instituting a citizen oversight and public safety committees, something Sheriff Michael Chapman has resisted; decide what public safety data beyond legally-mandated reporting to make public; emphasize diversity hiring and additional training; and authorizing collective bargaining for law enforcement.

To launch a police department, supervisors would first have to vote to ask the Circuit Court for a voter referendum. The Circuit Court would then have to place a question on the next ballot, and if voters approve the proposal, the General Assembly and county government would have to pass laws enabling the new department, and the county would have to create the administration to run a police department.

If Loudoun were to start a county police department, it would be the first Virginia county to do so since 1995, when Prince George County officially separated the police department from its sheriff’s office.

The study also encourages the sheriff’s office to make some reforms and adopt some best practices to improve its work. Those include adopting an annual and four-year strategic plan, take part in county and regional planning, establish a liaison to the county government, and creating a Public Safety Committee and Community Advisory Board to establish public forums and feedback on law enforcement.

Chapman trumpeted the study with a press release on official government public information channels, encouraging people to email the Board of Supervisors.

“Instead of putting Loudoun County through the unnecessary cost and risk of replacing LCSO with a police department, we should be talking about providing more resources to help LCSO, county mental health and substance abuse services, and others to support our youth and adults in crisis, including a facility that provides a safe and supportive environment pending their transfer to a hospital or other location,” Chapman stated.

Read the full study here. Chapman Attacks Board of Supervisors’ Police Study Loudoun Supervisors Pass for Now on Changing Form of Gov’t