Maryland Man Killed in Rt. 7 Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred overnight Saturday on Route 7 in Sterling.



According to the report, the driver of a silver 2020 Nissan Kicks was traveling east on Rt. 7 near Bartholomew Fair Drive shortly before 2:15 a.m. April 2 when he veered to miss a slower moving vehicle. The driver lost control, went off the roadway and rolled several times. The driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene.

A passenger in the Nissan, Orlando J. Rodriguez, 23, of Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other occupants in the vehicle were taken to Reston Hospital Center where they are being treated for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.

