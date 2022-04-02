Photo Gallery: Battle of the Bands

King St. took top honors during the 2022 Loudoun Battle of the Band finale Friday night at the Tally Ho Theater.

The event was the culmination of three rounds of teen performer competitions that started in December.

Formed in 2019 as an instrumental jam band with Tom Cegielski on drums, Adian Preshong on guitar and Fletcher Zuckerman on bass, King St. has transformed into hard-driving rockers behind the vocals of Ella Levri. The band won eight hours of studio time and a $500 cash prize.

Second place was Ache Harvest, an alternative rock band with vocalist Carly Ratcliffe, drummer Ben Fremin, bassist Matthew Werfel, and guitarist/producer Matthew Aasen. They won four hours of studio time and $300.

Sela Campbell, a county music singer who can be seen most weekends performing at area wineries and breweries, was named best soloist. She was awarded eight hours of studio time.

Potomac Falls’ Sheltered topped voting in the Fan Favorite category, winning a $150 prize.

Loudoun Valley High School’s Ben Demase won for best song. The prize was one mentored session with singer/songwriter Todd Wright.

The Battle of the Bands is a joint venture among the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, Loudoun Youth Inc., and the Loudoun County Youth Advisory Council.

King St.

King St.

King St.

King St.

Ache Harvest

Ache Harvest

Ache Harvest

Ache Harvest



Sela Campbell

Sela Campbell

Sela Campbell

Sheltered

Sheltered

Sheltered



Ben Demase

Ben Demase

Ben Demase

Ben Demase

Downe Lands

Downe Lands

Downe Lands

Skomucon

Skomucon

