Lovettsville Community Park Opens

After two decades of planning, the Lovettsville Community Park officially opened Saturday.

The 91-acre park includes four softball/baseball fields, three soccer fields, an equestrian riding ring and trails, an off-leash dog park, amphitheater, restrooms, concessions, and maintenance facilities.

“This project has truly been a labor of love—one that has been many years in the making,” said Steve Torpy, the director of Loudoun County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. “This park is a district park in size, but there is a reason behind it being called Lovettsville Community Park. That’s because it literally was the community that made this happen.”

He recalled the Pennies for the Park campaign, in which students collected money to help purchase the property as town and county leaders worked to implement the vision championed by then-Mayor Elaine Walker and Vice Mayor Bobby Zoldos. Then-County Chairman Scott K. York and then-Catoctin District Supervisor Geary Higgins pushed to keep the project going in the county budgets.

On opening day, it was their successors—Mayor Nate Fontaine, County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) who gathered to cut the ribbon.

“Things don’t always move fast, but ultimately we get to our goal and everyone should be proud about that,” Kershner said

“This park will be a cornerstone of the community here in Lovettsville—a place where families and individuals can come and enjoy time together or alone. Teams are getting ready to play. Riders, we’re already seeing down at the ring and the trail, are going to be able to ride. Performances and competitions can occur here,” Torpy said. “Or it can be just a place where you can come and enjoy some much-needed relaxation and reflections. I think in these days we can all agree that we need a place for that.”

The park, located at 12565 Milltown Road, is open daily dawn to dusk.



The ribbon-cutting for the April 2, 2022, opening of Lovettsville Community Park.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services Steve Torphy speaks during the April 2, 2022, ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lovettsville Community Park.

Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) speaks during the April 2, 2022, ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lovettsville Community Park.

Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine speaks during the April 2, 2022, ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lovettsville Community Park.

County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) speaks during the April 2, 2022, ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lovettsville Community Park.

Teams took to the fields at the Lovettsville Community Park for the first time April 2.

Dogs frolick in the off-leash dog park at the Lovettsville Community Park.