Leesburg Man Charged in Fatal Shooting

A 21-year-old Leesburg man faces a murder charge following an early morning shooting at a Fort Evans Road apartment.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, town dispatchers received a call at 2:30 a.m. April 4, reporting a suspicious event at the residence. Officers arrived to find an adult male in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification to his family.

The suspect, Nelson Coronado Jr. remained on scene. He was taken into custody without incident and was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Coronado was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pereira at 703-771-4500 or at mpereira@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous, may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

