Loudoun Supervisors to Hear Report on Latest Redistricting Draft

On Tuesday, Loudoun County supervisors will hear staff members’ analysis of the board’s on-the-fly edits to the next local election maps, and decide whether to move ahead with making that map official.

At their meeting March 15, supervisors made a number of changes to the county’s redistricting plans, seeking to further bring communities into single districts based on community feedback. But some supervisors worried about springing last-minute changes on the public and creating a new map that could see unbalanced district populations even before its first election begins.

Among the changes to the previous “Letourneau-Turner” map that had been the leading candidate for adoption, the far southwestern St. Louis precinct has been moved into the southernmost district; Ashburn Village, Ashburn Farm and Broadlands have been consolidated into same district where previously they were split between two; the Regency neighborhood has been moved to a different district; and a currently rural area south of Leesburg has been moved into the northwestern district. That rural area includes the Village at Clear Springs development proposal.

Supervisors voted to examine that map by a 5-4 vote, with Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), and Supervisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) and Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) voting against.

Of particular concern is the new southwestern district, with names pitched for that district including Blue Ridge, Little River, and Evergreen.

If Loudoun’s population were divided evenly among eight districts based on 2020 Census data, each district would have 52,641 residents. State law dictates those maps must be drawn according to the latest census data—rapidly-aging data given the county’s pace of growth—with roughly proportional populations, all within 5% of that exactly equal target population.

On March 15, supervisors voted to add an area to the southwestern district that is under development, the Birchwood at Brambleton, to be with the rest of Brambleton. There are more than 800 housing units still to be built in that area.

That district is forecasted to be Loudoun’s fastest-growing through 2030. Under the most recent edits, it would begin its ten-year existence already as the most populous district—more than 1,000 residents above the next-closest district, and more than 4,400 people more than the smallest district—and by 2030 is expected to only widen that gap. It is forecasted to have more than 4,600 more residents than the next-most populous district, and more than 18,800 more residents than the smallest district, the county’s northeastern-most district, resembling today’s Algonkian District and proposed to keep the same name.

That also recalls an existing problem with Loudoun’s districts—today’s far larger Blue Ridge District, which reaches further into southeastern Loudoun, is by far the most populous district in the county, with more than double the population of some other districts.

Meanwhile in either case, the new northeastern Algonkian District is expected to see the least growth among all the county’s districts and to fall more than 10,000 residents behind an equal population split by 2030.

But the county staff found the revised map would be allowable under state law. Meanwhile, the previous Letourneau-Turner remains on the table at least until Tuesday night, when supervisors are expected to pick one map to advertise for a public hearing May 11.

Staff members also reported that the existing election maps will be taken for at least one more spin before the new maps take effect, as Loudoun fills two vacant School Board seats.

The Loudoun Circuit Court ordered the county’s Electoral Board to conduct special elections this Nov. 8, 2022, to fill the School Board seats vacated by Beth Barts (Leesburg), who resigned, and Leslee King (Broad Run), who died. Those elections will be held under the existing maps, since they were in effect when the court ordered the special election. Currently, Tom Marshall (Leesburg) and Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) fill those seats after being appointed by the School Board. Loudoun County Publishes Revised Election Districts Proposal￼