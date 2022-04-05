￼Division May Shuffle Assistant Principal Assignments

The school division may be relocating assistant principals as part of a leadership development effort, according to an email to some staff from Chief of Schools Roe Mitchell.

The email referred to a meeting between administrators and principals, dubbed “Building Leadership Capacity in LCPS.” Mitchell wrote that principals were instructed to not share the plans, of which School Board members also were not aware, but after the news spread across social media a decision was made to brief all assistant principals on the plans.

Mitchell wrote that not all assistant principals would be moved, and no one would experience a change in level.

In a statement, Superintendent Scott Ziegler said moving administrators is standard operational procedure in most school divisions.

“It is done for a variety of reasons, including leadership development and the enhancement of the principal candidate pipeline. Involving administrators with different school populations, leadership styles and mentorship opportunities creates a more empathetic, knowledgeable administrative staff that can best respond to the changing needs of the community it serves,” he wrote.

In a series of emails sent to Ziegler, board member Denise Corbo (At Large) wrote that the information spreading across social media without the board knowing about the plan, was “highly embarrassing for the Board and show the community a lack of leadership.”

Corbo also wrote that she opposed moving administrators.

“In a time when our division is vulnerable and the community is divided, why on Earth would you make this proposal and expect principals to keep the information confidential?” she wrote.

It is still not clear how many assistant principals will be reassigned.