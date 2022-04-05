￼Judge Designee named to School Board Removal Cases

A judge designee has been named to hear the Circuit Court petitions seeking the removal two School Board members.

Retired Judge H. Thomas Padrick Jr. will take the bench to hear the cases against Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), after all the Loudoun County Circuit Court judges recused themselves from the cases in February.

He served as a judge on Circuit Court of the City of Virginia Beach from 1997-2020. Now, he is a Virginia Supreme Court mediator.

The removal cases garnered widespread interest from both critics and supporters of the board members. The advocacy group Fight for Schools initiated the efforts in May 2021 over members’ involvement in a private Facebook group, where members suggested compiling lists of people opposed to the division’s equity efforts.

Fight for Schools, which orchestrated the wide-spread recall petition drive filed a motion to intervene on behalf of the petitioners of both the Sterling and Algonkian districts. The group also filed motions to disqualify Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D), who also was listed as a member of the Facebook group, from prosecuting the cases.

The Loudoun County Chapter of the NAACP has also filed motions to intervene in the cases.

Hearings dates have not yet been set.