Daybreak Rotary Club Awards $15K in Grants

The Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club on Tuesday distributed $15,000 in grants to 11 community service nonprofits.

The money was raised through the club’s annual barbecue and other club activities.

This year’s grant recipients were: ARC of Loudoun, Bridal Paths, Dulles South Food Pantry, Dulles South Soup Kitchen, Inmed Partnerships for Children, Leonard W. Kidd Memorial, Loudoun Hunger Relief, Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers, PASTA—Peers and Students Taking Action, The Ryan Bartel Foundation, and St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church.

After putting out the call for grant applications, 34 organizations submitted requests totaling $48,000, a response club President Dave Butler noted illustrated the level of need for support in the community.