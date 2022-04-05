Loudoun Fire-Rescue System Honors Standouts, Years of Service￼

On March 28, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System held its Annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony, honoring the people who stood out in their work and who have given decades of their lives to the service.

Loudoun first responders, their families and friends gathered to celebrate the accolades of all the awardees.

The Clark J. Deener Memorial Award was presented to Deputy Chief Micah Kiger for his significant contribution to the development of Emergency Medical Services in Loudoun.

The Leo C. Kelly ALS Instructor Award was awarded to Technician/Paramedic Amanda Smith for her dedication and commitment to Emergency Medical Services training.

The Robert W. “Hap” Arnold BLS Instructor Award was presented to Firefighter/EMT Andrew Bredow for his dedication and commitment to Emergency Medical Services training for members of the system.

Four people were presented with Hall of Fame Awards for their years of service and outstanding contributions, including retired Paramedic Nick Croce, Lt. Patti Collins-Bliss, Past Chief Michael O’Brien and Lt. Mark Wynkoop.

Collins also was presented with the John C. Carr, Jr. Memorial Award, along with Chief Richard “Rick” Pearsall, recognizing their outstanding leadership and achievements during their service.

The Fire Instructor of the Year Award was presented to Technician Keith Lee-Diamond and President Josh Townsend.

The Life Saving Award recognizes members of the system for conspicuous gallantry and bravery at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty that directly resulted in saving a life. Captain Dan Shealy, Lieutenant Jake Everly, Lieutenant Andrew Fields, Lieutenant Jason Ilowite, Technician Ethan Burns, Technician Aaron Estep, Firefighter/EMT Christopher Cloud, Firefighter/EMT Christopher Hebert, Firefighter/EMT Christopher Jenkins, Firefighter/EMT Bryan Jennings, Firefighter/EMT Jacob Keck, Firefighter/EMT Aaron Mundt, Firefighter/EMT Shawn Nugent, Firefighter/EMT Noah Wing were presented with this award for their life-saving actions on an emergency incident.

The Meritorious Service Award was presented to Captain Lindsay Jacobs, Firefighter/EMT Aaron Mundt and Firefighter/EMT Shawn Nugent and recognizes members for conspicuous gallantry and bravery at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty, in action involving either fire ground operations or emergency medical services, or under extreme emergency circumstances that directly resulted in the saving of a human life.

The System Recognition Award was presented to Deputy Chief Jamie Cooper, Deputy Chief Michael Nally, Battalion Chief Daniel Neal, Lieutenant Andrew Tarbell, Lieutenant Dustin George, Technician Alan Turner, Firefighter/EMT Steven Young, Captain John Bolland, Retired Deputy Chief Linda Hale, Captain William “Bud” Herndon, Assistant Fire Marshal Joshua Hottle, Investigator Dillon Huss, Investigator Michael Kenyon, Investigator Christopher Mount, Canine Dolley in recognition of their significant contributions.

The System Chief’s Recognition was presented to Lieutenant Andrew Tarbell. In 2021, Tarbell developed and coordinated many training initiatives for Loudoun Fire-Rescue, and notably reenforced that the basic skills in the fire service reduces injuries, save lives, and allows personnel to be more efficient at their job.

The EMS Provider of the Year Award was presented to Firefighter/Paramedic Ashley Mixell and Advanced EMT Sher Afgan.

The Firefighter of the Year Award was presented to Firefighter/Paramedic Gerry Cook and Firefighter Simon “Jona” Okoth.

The Civilian of The Year Award was presented to Danielle Brosan, LC-CFRS’s EMS Cost Recovery Manager and HIPAA Compliance Officer.

The Fire Investigator of The Year Award was presented to Assistant Fire Marshal Joshua Hottle.

The Officer of the Year Award was presented to Lieutenant Christopher Grubb and Lieutenant Karam Mashaal.

The Recruitment and Retention Award, previously known as the Leadership Award, was presented to Christy Barakat.

The Administrative Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Chaplain Jim Jones.

The Telecommunicator of the Year Award was presented to Jessica Eldred.

And Length of Service Awards, presented to system members who have served 25 years or more in Loudoun County, went to Bill Lyden, 25 years, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad; Sherilee Gode, 30 years, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad; James Burke, Jr., 35 years, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad; Robin Davis, 35 years, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad; and Doug Rambo, 40 years, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad.