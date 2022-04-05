Loudoun to Host Bike to Work Day Pit Stops

Loudoun County will host two pit stops for cyclists on Bike to Work Day on May 20.

This annual event encourages people to commute by bike with almost 100 different pit stops around Washington, DC region. Cyclists will ride to a pit stop and pick up free T-shirts, giveaways and refreshments before beginning their workday.

Adults planning to participate are encouraged to register online to pick up a T-shirt at one of the Loudoun County pit stops. Both pit stops are adjacent to the W&OD Trail.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., there will be a pit stop in Leesburg at Raflo Park on Harrison Street in Leesburg. And from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. there will be a pit stop in Sterling just east of Rt. 28, at Ruritan Road behind Northrop Grumman.

Bike to Work Day is coordinated regionally by the Washington Area Bicyclist Association and Commuter Connections, and is held rain or shine. The annual event attracts thousands of cyclists in the region. Loudoun’s local festivities are planned by Loudoun County Commuter Services.

Find details and register at loudoun.gov/BiketoWork.