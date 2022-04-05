Thieves Smash Store Doors at Shopping Center

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating one retail store robberies and an attempted second robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the report, officers responded to a commercial alarm at the Virginia Village shopping center at approximately 2 a.m. April 2. Someone had shattered the business’s plate glass entry door and had taken an undetermined amount of property from the business.

Later officers were dispatched to another commercial alarm at a second business located in the same shopping center. Officers determined that someone had attempted to shatter the second business’ plate glass entry door, but was unable to gain entry.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect.

The targeted businesses were the Virginia ABC store and the Compounding Center drug store.

The two incidents remain under investigation. Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Detective M. Pereira at 703-771-4500 or at mpereira@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

As a deterrent to thieves, the department recommends business owners take leave interior lights on and leave empty cash drawers open while the business is closed, install motion activated lighting, install security cameras, and install audible alarms.