Fight For Schools’ Prior Faces Call to Resign After Group Shares Violent Tweet

The group Loudoun4All is calling on Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior to resign after his group retweeted a post calling for violent rape of a school nurse.

The tweet, originally authored by user “USAF Senior MSgt., Retired” called for a school nurse to be “raped with barbed wire” for allegedly revealing her Connecticut school division had provided puberty blockers to students.

Fight for Schools issued a statement after the tweet was shared, claiming a company working for the group had retweeted the post without the employee reading the headline.

“The retweet the other night was completely beyond the pale. The company that was handling our social media apologized for carelessly retweeting without reading the headline, but it was reckless, unacceptable and goes against everything we stand for,” Prior said of the incident.

But the group Loudoun4All, which formed in opposition to Fight for Schools and the anti-Critical Race Theory movement, said in a statement that the tweet was shared for nearly a full day.

“While Fight for Schools claimed to be shocked by the retweet this morning, it should come as no surprise that the employees and followers of Fight for Schools and other aligned groups would retweet and interact with a post calling for a violent rape,” said the statement.

“We call on Mr. Prior to resign from Fight For Schools as his extreme views and the hateful environment he has fostered can no longer be ignored,” it concluded.

Prior said Fight for Schools would not be using the social media company he said was responsible for the retweet.

In December, the two groups released a joint statement calling for peace and civility in public discourse.