Loudoun Supervisors Seek Minimum Qualifications for Virginia Sheriffs

Following a study into the potential costs, risks and benefits of starting up a countywide police department, Loudoun supervisors voted near-unanimously to instead look into what the minimum qualifications to run for sheriff should be in Virginia.

Supervisors on both sides of the debate around law enforcement in Loudoun agreed on concerns that the qualifications to run for sheriff are the same as any other Virginia elected office: that the person running have been a resident for at least a year and qualified to vote—or in other words, 18 years old, a citizen, and not a felon.

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who previously championed the renewed push to look into a county police department, moved to have county staff work with the firm that conducted the police department study, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, to propose develop minimum qualifications to run for sheriff in Virginia. That is with an eye toward later asking the General Assembly to put those requirements into law—a state constitutional amendment.

“In any election you can have a wave year where you have a wave of people come in and vote for a person because of a letter behind their name. In any election you can have a moment where neither person is really appropriate to be the sheriff,” Randall said.

“That is an important job, a serious job, and there needs to be some serious qualifications at a minimum,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge). “And so I was shocked, actually, today to learn that the qualifications apparently are that you have to be 18, which if you go to the Sheriff’s Office website and look at employment opportunities the minimum qualification is you have to be 21.”

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said it’s a discussion at least worth having.

“Politicians run for office, and any politician can run for the office of sheriff, and if they’re good, they run a good campaign, they can win,” he said.

Only Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) voted against.

“I don’t know what we envision those qualifications would be. I also tend to agree … that this is not going to pass the General Assembly,” Umstattd said.

Supervisors voted to support that measure 8-1.

Competing Stories on Deputy Morale

While there was no disagreement on the crime rate or professionalism of law enforcement in Loudoun, supervisors heard—and offered—competing narratives on morale among sheriff’s deputies.

A study by the International Association of Chiefs of Police found Loudoun’s deputies generally have high morale, but acknowledged their survey response had been limited. Some supervisors also said they have heard mostly good things about working for the Sheriff’s Office.

“When I run into them on the streets and at the gas stations and stuff, many of them have no clue who I am. And I’ll ask them, hey, how are things at the sheriff’s department?” Buffington said. “And 99% of the time it’s something positive.”

But some people, including former sheriff’s deputies, recalled a toxic work environment and fears of political retaliation against deputies. Chapman has faced lawsuits and complaints before for political retaliation, and in court defended his legal authority to fire deputies for political reasons. And some supervisors said they have heard that before.

“I have had sheriff’s deputies approach me in huge numbers—at the mall, at Loudoun United games, at the gas station, at parades, on the walking trail, at church—I have had four meetings in Reston and one in Alexandria with sheriff’s deputies. It’s not one or two here and there. It’s fairly continuous that sheriff’s deputies have approached me … the term I hear most often is, ‘it’s toxic,’” Randall said.

Randall and others also rebuked Chapman for his use of official government information channels for political purposes. Most recently, Chapman sent a press release through Alert Loudoun and other channels urging supporters to email the Board of Supervisors in opposition to a police department.

“I haven’t responded to you on social media. The reason I’ve not responded to you and social media is because I’m not in middle school, and I’m going to have a social media fight with the sheriff. I’m just not doing it. You can attack me if you want to, but your attacking me is about—your disrespecting me is about what a kind of person you’re choosing to be. I’m never going to lower myself to that place,” Randall said.

And supervisors also debated the accountability for elected sheriffs. Compared to an elected sheriff, a police chief would be hired by the county administrator.

“The question is, who should the chief law enforcement be accountable to? Is it to the people, or is it to the board and the county administrator? I have a tendency to believe that going directly to the people is probably generally the safest route when you want excellent law enforcement services,” Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) said.

Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said between elections, there is little public oversight for sheriffs compared to county supervisors.

“Once that person is elected, he or she is all-powerful. They don’t have to be transparent. They are not accountable. They don’t have to justify how they design or run their department. They don’t have to perform, they don’t have to be competent,” Turner said.

Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) said she was concerned that there is not any work to further explore changing law enforcement in Loudoun.

“I think any system that allows a chief law enforcement officer to unilaterally fire deputies and singlehandedly control all aspects of policing with no oversight should have some amount of discussion,” she said.