Loudoun Workforce Resource Center to Host April Job Fairs

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will host six Loudoun Job Fairs in April.

Two job fairs will be held virtually and the remaining four will be held in-person at the Douglass Community Center at 705-H East Market Street in Leesburg.

The Virtual Job Fairs on Tuesday, April 19 will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The in-person fairs Wednesday, April 20 will run from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m – 6 p.m. And the in-person fairs Thursday, April 21 will run 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The job fairs will feature local employers with full-time, part-time and seasonal job openings in Loudoun County. Those range from local government, to banking, business, education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, transportation and even the U.S. Army. Job seekers are advised to be ready to meet with employers, dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to pre-register at loudoun.gov/jobfairs.

There will also be an online preparatory workshop, “The Competitive Edge: Preparing for the Loudoun Virtual Job Fair,” on Monday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact the center at 703-777-0150 or visit loudoun.gov/wrc.