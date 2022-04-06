School Board Announces Four Town Hall Dates

After enduring hours-long public comment sessions for over a year, the School Board has announced four town hall sessions, to be facilitated by outside firm RTI International.

The administration detailed plans for the sessions during Tuesday night’s School Board meeting. According to the presentation, the town halls will aim to use community voices to shape the five-year strategic plan, which was also shared Tuesday.

RTI International is a nonprofit government and educational research institute based in North Carolina.

According to the presentation, the sessions will aim to answer several questions:

What vision should LCPS pursue for all students moving forward?

What programs and practices should be added, discontinued, or otherwise considered across the division?

What are the most important actions that LCPS should take in the coming years?

Board members and staff will present at the sessions. All four sessions will feature the same presentation materials.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler said that the division would be able to record at least one of the sessions for the public.

The events will be held on April 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at both Tuscarora High School and Briar Woods High School, and on April 19 from 7 p.m. – 9 pm. at Stone Bridge High School and Dominion High School.