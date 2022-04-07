￼Division Changes Observation of Eid Holiday on School Calendar

The school holiday to observe Eid will be May 2, a Monday, instead of May 3, giving students and staff a long weekend.

Eid is celebrated by the Muslim community to mark the end of Ramadan.

The motion passed with a 5-1-2 vote, with Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) opposed and Denise Corbo (At-Large) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridget) abstaining from the vote.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler shared during the April 5 board meeting that community members would be celebrating the holiday on May 2. There are four AP tests previously scheduled for May 2, which will be rescheduled between May 18-20, according to Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Ashley Ellis.

This is the first year that a holiday is scheduled for the Eid holiday in the school division’s calendar.

School Board student representative Laila Masumi from John Champe High School expressed excitement over the day off school, and supported the date change.

“Personally, I would appreciate the date change as well. My family does celebrate Eid just like many other students across our county. And as a senior I’m glad this change is being made while I’m still in Loudoun County, because the last 12 years I have had to come to school on Eid and celebrated separately on the weekend with my family,” Masumi said.

Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles) said he was concerned about making a change to the schedule with a month’s notice, but he recognized the community’s desire for a change of date.

