Insight Memory Care Opens in Sterling

Insight Memory Care Center celebrated a milestone last week with the grand opening of its second location, an Early Stage Center in Sterling.

For the past 38 years, Insight has provided specialized care, support, and education for individuals in all stages of memory loss, their care partners, and the community. The organization has grown since caring for the first three participants in the basement of a church, and the new center in Sterling represents the first time programs have expanded beyond partnerships and shared spaces to a dedicated second center.

Insight Memory Care Center—Sterling is focused on early stage care, offering a variety of programs and services for individuals and their care partners. The Reconnections program has been meeting since January, for those with mild cognitive impairment and early dementia. The large open space allows for a variety of activities, from trivia to art projects to social time at the pool table. A highlight of the program is the connection that participants can build with others in a similar situation. The program offers a chance for peer support and socialization.

Learn more at insightmcc.org/sterling.

