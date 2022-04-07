Leesburg Seeks Liberty Street Parking Lot Redevelopment Proposals

The Town of Leesburg on Tuesday formally issued a request inviting developers to submit proposals to redevelop the town-owned Liberty Street parking lot.

The action, pursuant to the Virginia Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act, comes a year after attorney Peter Burnett first proposed a redevelopment concept for the 2-acre property, a former town dump site.

Burnett’s plan included more than 100 units of age-restricted, affordable senior apartments, 20,000 square feet of conference center, theater and restaurant space, and a 150-space parking garage.

Over the past year, town leaders have solicited public input on the future of the property, with those comments helping to shape the scope of the formal request for proposals. Under the public-private partnership procedures, the town is not committed to move ahead with any project submitted.

According to the RFP, the town “envisions a development of excellent design and quality providing the historic town core with additional vitality while respecting and reflecting the heritage of the downtown.”

The town prefers to sell the parcel to a developer for commercial uses with public shared parking. The parking component could be funded by the proceeds of the land sale. The town is willing to consider a long-term lease of the parcel and financing. The town also will consider donating the land in exchange for public parking spaces, and building/storage space for the Public Works Department presently on the property, according to the RFP.

The deadline for submissions is May 31, with Town Council review expected in late summer or early fall.