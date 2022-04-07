Speed Pro Partners with Old Glory

Old Glory DC has named Sterling-based SpeedPro Northern Virginia as its official signage partner.

“We are proud to be Old Glory’s signage partner,” said Roman Blazauskas, Speed Pro’s owner and president. “SpeedPro is only as successful as our clients and helping propel Old Glory’s outstanding brand in our region is a privilege. As a sports fanatic, I look forward to introducing more people to Old Glory DC and the exciting sport of rugby.”

SpeedPro Northern Virginia and Old Glory DC will work together this season to bring Old Glory branding to Segra Field, as well as elevate the team’s current and future sponsorship visibility on the concourse and throughout the stadium on match day. Additionally, Old Glory DC will highlight Speed Pro products and solutions on its website, email, social media, and matchday program.