Stilson’s Corner: Time to Put the Political Ink Away

By Stilson Greene

For 38 years I have written and drawn a weekly editorial cartoon for a Loudoun newspaper. First the Loudoun Times-Mirror, then Leesburg Today and finally Loudoun Now. That’s over 1,950 cartoons and miles of political ink. The time has come for me to put aside my pen. Through the years I have worked with great editors, including George Barton, Brett Phillips and Norman Styer; not once did they censor or change my work. They allowed my voice to speak from that one panel and for that I am grateful.

During those 38 years, I warned about the dangers and effects of bad development, lauded the design of good planned development, praised the work, and also chided the work, of Loudoun’s public servants. I attempted to do this with good humor and respect, because I have a deep respect for anyone who enters that very public scrutinized arena.

I have seen so many changes in Loudoun, some for the better and some for the worse.

I am not retiring; I will continue to run my graphic design and illustration business as I have for the last 42 years. I am merely closing the lid on the political ink bottle.

Thank you, Loudoun. Thank you, Loudouners.

Editor’s Note: If you’ve been entertained, informed, agitated—or caricatured—by a Stilson Greene editorial cartoon over the past four decades, please join us for a reception honoring that public service on Thursday, April 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gazebo behind the Laurel Brigade, 20 W. Market St. in Leesburg.