Tadlock Steps Down from Claude Moore Foundation

Lynn Tadlock, deputy executive director of Giving for the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, has announced her resignation effective April 30. She joined the foundation in 2007 after a career with the Fairfax County Park Authority.

During her tenure, Tadlock is credited with helping to build the foundation’s flagship program, the Claude Moore Scholars, which now operates statewide. She also led the foundation’s grant making process, becoming a mentor to many nonprofit organizations in Loudoun County by raising the awareness of critical needs and in assisting many nonprofits in strengthening their mission’s effectiveness.

She also led the foundation’s collaboration with the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, urging decision-makers to expand funding for critical needs and supported nonprofits by providing CEO and board coaching, and identifying best practices for financial management. The collaboration also led to the establishment of the Loudoun Impact Fund, the Loudoun Chamber’s Loudoun Nonprofit Fund, and the Loudoun Community Cabinet to assist and strengthen Loudoun County’s nonprofits.

While chair of the Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers, she was instrumental in establishing the Virginia Funders Network and continues to serve on its advisory and executive boards as well as chairing the membership committee.

“The Foundation thanks Lynn for her extraordinary work and years of service,” stated J Hamilton Lambert, executive director and trustee of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation. “Lynn has truly made a difference in our community through her dedication and commitment in strengthening nonprofits that provide mission critical services.”

Learn more about the foundation at claudemoorefoundation.org.