Ukraine Donations Collected at Purcellville Town Hall

To aid the more than 4 million residents of Ukraine who have fled their country following the Russian invasion, a collection point has been established at Town Hall for donations from area residents and businesses.

Among the items needed are new or gently used coats, new blankets, new sweat socks/heavy socks, and new pairs of gloves.

The items will be shipped to Poland and distributed to those in need in both Poland and Ukraine. The campaign will end April 15.

Town Hall is open to collect donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After hours and on weekends, donations may be left in the appropriate bins on the front porch.