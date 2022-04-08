Loudoun Offers Fair Housing Month Resources

With Loudoun County observing Fair Housing Month in April, the county government is hosting free virtual events for people who want to learn more about fair housing.

“Fair housing is a critical component to building an inclusive and equitable community,” said Loudoun County Department of Housing and Community Development Acting Director Sarah Coyle Etro. “These workshops offer the community an opportunity to learn more about fair housing protections and recent updates to these laws.”

The Fair Housing Act was enacted into law on April 11, 1968, establishing a national policy of fair housing. It prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability. Loudoun supervisors on April 5 approved a ceremonial resolution marking Fair Housing Month in Loudoun.

On Wednesday, April 20 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. the county will host a session on fair housing for people with disabilities. On Tuesday, April 26 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. the county will host an overview of the Virginia Residential Landlord & Tenant Act and eviction laws. And on Thursday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. the county will a session on updates on federal, state, and local fair housing protections.

Visit loudoun.gov/fairhousing for more information about those events, to register, and for more information about fair housing law or reporting fair housing violations.