Loudoun Station Drive Renamed for Metro

Supervisors have approved a suggestion by Supervisor Sylva R. Glass (D-Broad Run) to rename Loudoun Station Drive to avoid confusion.

The county’s Ashburn Metro station is on Loudoun Station Drive. Glass said she has heard from constituents that that is confusing, since Loudoun Gateway Station is on a different street. The county board voted unanimously April 5 to rename the road Ashburn Metro Drive.

The March 24 edition of Loudoun Now incorrectly reported that supervisors had taken that action on March 15; the vote in fact was deferred to April 5. Loudoun Now regrets the error.