Preparations Underway for Community Farm Plant-a-thon Weekend

The JK Community Farm is seeking teams of volunteers from companies, civic groups as well as individuals of all ages and sponsors to participate in its fourth annual Plant-A-Thon.

Between May 20 and May 22, volunteers will plant nearly 20,000 seedlings that will provide 53,000 nutrient-dense meals for families in need. In addition, the event will help raise $35,000 to support the nonprofit farm’s work. Food trucks, music and vendors will be on site for a fun filled day of giving back and food education.

The nonprofit farm provides chemical free, healthy produce and protein to those struggling with food insecurity in the region. The farm donates the food it grows to nonprofit partners, including Loudoun Hunger Relief, Food for Others, Arlington Food Assistance Center, and DC Central Kitchen.

JK Community Farm, a nonprofit started in 2018 with the support of JK Moving Services, is the nation’s largest community farm with plans to produce more than 230,000 pounds of healthy food in 2022.

To learn more and to register as a volunteer, go to jkcommunityfarm.org/events/2022-plant-a-thon.

JK Community Farm is located at 35516 Paxson Road south of Purcellville.