Stone Bridge Student to Hike to Everest Base Camp for Charity

Next week, 15 year old Stone Bridge High School student Aahan Korath will hike to the Everest Base Camp alongside his father, Shibu.

Korath has been raising money for his effort, which he will donate to the Loudoun Homeless Shelter, National Children’s Hospital, and to education efforts for Nepalese children.

“I think if you have the opportunity to do something great, you should try to help others,” Korath said. “These charities mostly benefit children, and I’m a child myself, so I’m helping others like me.”

The duo have been training for months to make the ascent to 17,598 ft about sea level. They’ve walked miles on treadmills at slow speeds and sharp inclines. They even went to Colorado two months ago to complete a hike at a 14,000 ft elevation.

Despite the physical challenge and the nine days away from luxuries such as a cell phone or running water, Korath said he’s nothing but excited to set out on the trek.

“I’m not really scared. I’m really adventurous and I want to explore and see how it goes,” he said.

Korath said he’s been touched by the amount of support he has gotten from friends and family. His fundraiser is nearing $2,000, including a Go-Fund-Me account. His goal is to raise $5,000.

His mother, Monisha, said she would be updating the page with photos from the hike.