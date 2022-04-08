Supervisors Weigh Southeast Loudoun Data Center Industry Expansion

County supervisors on April 5 were once again split on a proposal from the Department of Economic Development to open up a new area of Loudoun County, south of Braddock Road and east of Northstar Boulevard, to building data centers.

The department conducted a review of the remaining land in Loudoun available to build data centers in Loudoun. The study found a few things of note—including that data centers could be built by-right around large parts of Route 7 east of Leesburg. With intense demand for land from data center developers, supervisors and the county government are considering zoning options to prevent that from happening along Route 7.

But supervisors were split on the discussion around what the Department of Economic Development called Dulles Cloud South, the undeveloped area of southeastern Loudoun that the department said could be opened up to data centers.

That would allow data centers into the county’s Transition Policy Area, an area meant to buffer the county’s suburban and urban east from its rural west, and where dense and industrial development is mostly forbidden.

“We do have some data in the Transition Policy Area, but it’s all north of the [Dulles] Greenway with the exception of one application that was approved just south of the Greenway,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), who sought to shut down further discussions on Dulles Cloud South at the Board of Supervisors meeting April 5. “And I was adamantly opposed to that. I’ve always been adamantly opposed to any further data south of the Greenway in the Transition Policy Area.”

Buffington referred to a controversial 5-4 decision by the Board of Supervisors last term to approve a data center complex on Goose Creek between Sycolin Road and the Dulles Greenway. That developer is now back before the board with a request to remove two approved building footprints nearest the Greenway, and the option to combine three smaller buildings in the center of the property into one larger, taller building. A Board of Supervisors public hearing is scheduled April 13.

Both the possible Route 7 data center development and the proposed Dulles Cloud South run contrary to the county’s 2019 comprehensive plan. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) joined the objections to Dulles Cloud South, saying “I have heard from the citizens loud and clear on this issue” during the work to write that plan.

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) also was skeptical to opening up hundreds more acres to data centers.

“We are having tax revenue issues, infrastructure issues with power lines and reclaimed water, data centers are crowding out housing, small business and flex industrial—not to mention the environmental impact of the data centers,” Briskman said. “…[The Metropolitan Washington Council Of Governments] has said that we can sink the 2030 environmental goals on energy for the entire region based on the amount of energy Loudoun County data centers use.”

But some supervisors argued to keep their options open as the discussion heads back into the Transportation and Land Use Committee—including committee Chairman Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). The Department of Economic Development has recommended a number of energy requirements for data centers in Dulles Cloud South, including 100% renewable energy and on-site renewable energy generation.

“That is a game changer worldwide if we can figure out how to do that, so we could become a showcase for a completely, radically new kind of data center,” Turner said.

Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said she has heard that Loudoun is now perceived as hostile to data centers and business.

“One CEO made the comment that Loudoun is clearly no longer open for business, and he was not in the data center industry. We have to be so careful. I mean, I think we think of these data center companies as being huge, and they are, but they are incredibly sensitive, as are all companies, to the tenor of the conversation that we hold up on the dais,” Umstattd said.

Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) disagreed that Loudoun is closed to data center business, pointing out that the board was considering multiple data center zoning applications that same night.

“If the only thing we look at is the revenue data centers bring us, then we can throw this study out and say yes to every data center that comes in here because they bring us revenue. That’s not the question,” she said. “To me the question is, what kind of county are we building? Not for today, for 2030, 2040, later on.”

And Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) likened Loudoun’s data center industry to Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

“I just hope as a board we do not take it too far. It’s kind of like Saudi Arabia saying ‘hey, let’s kind of cut back on our oil production, maybe we shouldn’t start drilling,’ or something along those lines. And that’s really what our data center industry is to our county,” he said.

Supervisors voted down Buffington's proposal to send the discussion back to committee without Dulles Cloud South 3-6, with only Buffington, Letourneau and Randall in favor. Supervisors approved sending all discussion of the study back to committee 7-2, with Buffington and Umstattd opposed.