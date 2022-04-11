Loudoun Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Williams Headed to Fire Service Executive Development Institute

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute. Williams competed with chief officers from across the U.S. and Canada to join the institute’s 2022 cohort.

The Fire Service Executive Development Institute is a year-long leadership development program created and implemented by the International Association of Fire Chiefs to provide new and aspiring chiefs with the tools they need. It is one of the premier career and leadership development programs in the fire and rescue services, according to Loudoun Fire-Rescue. The first session is underway at the Maritime Conference Center in Linthicum, MD. In addition to online communications, the members of the cohort will meet four times in the coming year including once at the Fire Rescue International conference in San Antonio, TX.

“Assistant Chief Williams is a strong advocate for professional development and understands the value it serves to himself and our System members,” System Chief Keith Johnson stated. “By participating in this program, he is certainly leading by example.”

Williams has worked for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue since 2001, beginning his Loudoun career as a recruit and ascending through the ranks to captain, battalion chief, deputy chief and now assistant chief of operations. He holds a master’s degree in public administration degree from Virginia Tech and in 2013-2014 attended George Washington University and became a certified public manager. Williams is a regional fire service advocate and serves in both NOVA Senior Operations Chiefs and COG Senior Operations Chiefs.