New Student Group Aims to Get Young Students of Color Interested in STEM

The Loudoun County Public Schools plans to start a junior chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers for fourth grade students, aimed at increasing the racial diversity among Academies of Loudoun applicants.

The program would be an after-school club run by students, with monthly meetings for learners to engage in STEM activities.

The club would be established through a partnership between the Academies of Loudoun Admissions and Outreach Office and the NSBE Jr. LINKS Chapter in Reston.

The concept was presented to the Equity Committee during its April 7 meeting by Academies of Loudoun Admissions Coordinator Joe Livesay.

“We’re going to go out into several elementary schools this spring and introduce the concept to them. If there is interest, we’ll start the application process this summer,” Livesay said. He said that the admissions office would engage any elementary school interested in the program.

“We want to make sure that students know the club is open to everyone and we want to provide opportunities for students to participate in highly engaging STEM activities, just to spawn their interest a little bit.”

Livesay said that the Academies’ Office of Admissions and Outreach would be funding the program with its own budget for the first several years, with the hope that schools would eventually take over the programs. Livesay said his office’s budget could potentially be used for transportation and speakers.

The proposed club is the latest initiative of the Academies of Loudoun in seeking to remedy the racial inequity in its admissions process. In 2019, former Attorney General Mark Herring found in an investigation that black students had been discriminated against in the Academies’ admissions process.

There are currently three interest meetings scheduled for potential club members:

Discover Elementary School on May 12 at 6 p.m.

Frederick Douglas Elementary School on May 19 at 6 p.m.

Countryside Elementary School on May 25 at 6 p.m.

Interested families should email the Office of Admissions and Outreach at academiesadmissions@lcps.org