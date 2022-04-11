New Student Group Aims to Get Young Students of Color Interested in STEM
The Loudoun County Public Schools plans to start a junior chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers for fourth grade students, aimed at increasing the racial diversity among Academies of Loudoun applicants.
The program would be an after-school club run by students, with monthly meetings for learners to engage in STEM activities.
The club would be established through a partnership between the Academies of Loudoun Admissions and Outreach Office and the NSBE Jr. LINKS Chapter in Reston.
The concept was presented to the Equity Committee during its April 7 meeting by Academies of Loudoun Admissions Coordinator Joe Livesay.
“We’re going to go out into several elementary schools this spring and introduce the concept to them. If there is interest, we’ll start the application process this summer,” Livesay said. He said that the admissions office would engage any elementary school interested in the program.
“We want to make sure that students know the club is open to everyone and we want to provide opportunities for students to participate in highly engaging STEM activities, just to spawn their interest a little bit.”
Livesay said that the Academies’ Office of Admissions and Outreach would be funding the program with its own budget for the first several years, with the hope that schools would eventually take over the programs. Livesay said his office’s budget could potentially be used for transportation and speakers.
The proposed club is the latest initiative of the Academies of Loudoun in seeking to remedy the racial inequity in its admissions process. In 2019, former Attorney General Mark Herring found in an investigation that black students had been discriminated against in the Academies’ admissions process.
There are currently three interest meetings scheduled for potential club members:
Discover Elementary School on May 12 at 6 p.m.
Frederick Douglas Elementary School on May 19 at 6 p.m.
Countryside Elementary School on May 25 at 6 p.m.
Interested families should email the Office of Admissions and Outreach at academiesadmissions@lcps.org
4 thoughts on “New Student Group Aims to Get Young Students of Color Interested in STEM”
This is a great initiative that will benefit an untold number of LCPS students. STEM never was my strong point. (I’m better at history & literature.) But goodness knows we need lots of STEM experts to steer us safely through the 21st century. Happy Easter Loudoun!
Here is a hint to help your efforts. Contact your school board members and DEMAND they offer the first two years of the AOS program for all high school this September! Why? Because it is an excellent STEM transcript numbered program which can be taught in all high schools. By doing so you can motivate local students to apply and demand fairness. This two year inquiry based integrated math and science course is EXCELLENT and should be taught at all high school. Your welcome! 🙂
Why does Loudoun Now continue to refer to groups of black student as the all encompassing group of “students of color”. This article is not open to students of color who are Hispanic Middle Eastern or Asian, all students of color. Why not just say black students or African American students. LN needs to get their PC nonsense together.
Once again, a Loudoun Now “journalist” has a problem understanding basic vocabulary. The author states that blacks students had been “discriminated against” in Academy admissions. No such finding has ever occurred. Blackface AG Mark Herring found that objective testing had a “disparate” impact on black students. That is not, nor ever has been or ever will be, “discrimination against” black students. Asking a writer in the tank for LCPS and the NAACP to write an objective story may be a bigger challenge than increasing the percentage of black LCPS students qualified for the Academy of Loudoun.