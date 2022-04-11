The Easter Bunny made a few stops in Leesburg Saturday, April 9 including Morven Park and Ida Lee Park.
At Morven Park, families took the Bunny Trail through the historic property to the carriage house for face painting, an egg-and-spoon game, a treasure hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, a peek inside the mansion and even real-life bunnies from the Loudoun County 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Club showing off their hops.
And at Ida Lee Park, kids got a chance to hunt for eggs in the rolling green fields, get a photo with the Easter Bunny and take home a bag of treats.
The festivities continue next weekend; check GetOutLoudoun.com for the calendar of events.
One thought on “The Easter Bunny Visits Leesburg”
What a wonderful way to usher in Holy Week. I went shopping recently & it was fun to see all the Easter Bunnies & decorations. I hope as many Little Loudouners as possible will participate at the White House Easter Egg Roll next Monday. It will be held on the South Lawn & should be a splendid time for all. Happy Easter Loudoun!