The Easter Bunny gets a high five at Ida Lee Park Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
The Easter Bunny Visits Leesburg

The Easter Bunny made a few stops in Leesburg Saturday, April 9 including Morven Park and Ida Lee Park.

At Morven Park, families took the Bunny Trail through the historic property to the carriage house for face painting, an egg-and-spoon game, a treasure hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, a peek inside the mansion and even real-life bunnies from the Loudoun County 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Club showing off their hops.

And at Ida Lee Park, kids got a chance to hunt for eggs in the rolling green fields, get a photo with the Easter Bunny and take home a bag of treats.

The festivities continue next weekend; check GetOutLoudoun.com for the calendar of events.

  • Hera, one of the bunnies with the Loudoun County 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Club, prepares for another run over the jumps at Morven Park Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
  • Bunnies with the Loudoun County 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Club showed off their hops at Morven Park Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
  • Kids got their faces painted up with Easter Bunny designs at Morven Park Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
  • The Easter Bunny sits on the front porch of the Morven Park mansion for photos with visiting families Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
  • Kids give each other a helping hand at the egg-and-spoon run in front of the Morven Park mansion Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
  • A kid takes the high-speed approach to balancing an egg on a spoon at Morven Park Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
  • Kids and their families hunt for Easter eggs at Ida Lee Park Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
  • Kids and their families hunt for Easter eggs at Ida Lee Park Saturday, April 9. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
    What a wonderful way to usher in Holy Week. I went shopping recently & it was fun to see all the Easter Bunnies & decorations. I hope as many Little Loudouners as possible will participate at the White House Easter Egg Roll next Monday. It will be held on the South Lawn & should be a splendid time for all. Happy Easter Loudoun!

