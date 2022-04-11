Timothy Mark Sullivan, 1967-2022

The family received friends at Hall Funeral Home on 10 April from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10:00 AM on 11 April 2022 at Saint Francis de Sales Parish in Purcellville, VA for Timothy Mark Sullivan. Graveside ceremony will be held at Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, Ohio on 13 April 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Tim formerly lived in Aurora, Ohio and Hudson, Ohio. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1986, and then served his country in the US Army as an Aviation Supply Clerk at Ft Campbell, KY. He was medically discharged from the Army and began a career with the US Postal Service which spanned 28 years. He retired out of the Cleveland Post Office in 2020.

Known and loved for his generous nature, serving heart, and kind spirit, Tim was also known as a baseball enthusiast and enjoyed reading history of Civil War, military leaders, and former Presidents.

Tim is preceded in death by his brother, LT Craig Lawrence Sullivan, USN, who was lost in a crash off the USS John F Kennedy in October, 1986, and by his father, James Lawrence Sullivan in Jan 2012. Survivors include his mother, Ellen Florence (Cherko) Sullivan, David M. Sullivan, Cort P. Sullivan, James Brian (Susan) Sullivan, and Beth Anne (Robert III) Creighton; 11 nieces and nephews; one grand-nephew.

In honor of Tim’s status as a lifetime member of the American Legion and a disabled Veteran, the family wishes that in lieu of flowers Memorial contributions be made to the American Legion. Our local Virginia American Legion Family is Lovettsville Post 1836, but any donation to an American Legion Post will help fulfill the mission to support veterans, military personnel, families and communities.