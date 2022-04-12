Chapman Open to LCSO Citizen Advisory Board

Sheriff Michael Chapman said during the April 5 Board of Supervisors meeting that he is open to a law enforcement citizen advisory board, and Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said he would meet with Chapman to create that board.

The suggestion came out of a report on the possible risks, costs and benefits of starting a countywide police department, which included some recommendations for improving the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office. Among those were a Community Advisory Board at the sheriff level with “a cross-section of interested residents, community, and business leaders from across the county, which includes all geographic areas and is diverse in scope,” along with similar boards for each patrol district in the county.

Saines asked Chapman at a meeting on that report April 5 whether the sheriff had any plans to implement its recommendations. Chapman pointed out the advisory board idea.

“If there was a way that we could jointly devise a citizen advisory board, I’m certainly willing to work with the board to try to get whatever information that the citizens or any particular board may have that might help us improve our operations,” Chapman said. Saines said he would meet with Chapman outside the meeting to set up a Board Member Initiative, an action of the Board of Supervisors, to set up that group.

While open to the advisory board, Chapman has resisted citizen oversight boards in the past. New state law passed in 2020 allows localities to create civilian review boards with the power to issue subpoenas and make binding disciplinary decisions. Chapman has opposed creating that kind of board in Loudoun.