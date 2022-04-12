Grafton Farm Added to National Register

Grafton Farm at Loudoun County’s southwestern boundary has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The property is the home of the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, which will mark it 169th year in June.

The acceptance of Grafton Farm to the register completes a two-year-long process lead by conservationist and equestrian Dr. Betsee Parker and historical preservationist Maral Kalbian. The property was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register in December.

“This is a tremendous day for Upperville,” Parker stated. “For 169 years, Grafton Farm’s historic and environmental integrity has been maintained. While necessary modern improvements have been implemented, the stewards of Grafton Farm have done so with sensitivity to the importance of the grounds’ historic and environmental significance.”

Established in 1853 by Colonel Richard Henry Dulany to encourage better treatment of horses and improve the local breeding stock, the Upperville Colt & Horse Show is the oldest such event in the U.S. It has grown from a one-day show to a week-long event that draws thousands of spectators in addition to horses and riders competing from across the country and around the world.

Notably, Grafton Farm has escaped the intrusions of development that have impacted numerous horse show sites across the country. Some of the oak tree canopy dates to the Revolutionary War era. The grounds’ structures date from the late 19th to mid-20th centuries, including the renovated circa 1895 grandstand.

The 169th Upperville Colt & Horse Show will be held June 6-12. For more information, go to upperville.com.