Lansdowne Resort Names Events Director

Deborah Porter has been appointed director of events for Lansdowne Resort.

Porter has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport, B.F. Saul Hospitality Group, Hyatt Fair Lakes, and Airlie Conference Center.

“We are so happy to welcome Deborah to Lansdowne Resort,” said Managing Director Kevin Carter. “Deborah’s event knowledge will be key to our continued success as we welcome groups and guests back to in-person meetings and celebrations.”

Porter is a graduate of Elizabethtown College.

Porter lives in Ashburn with her husband and daughter.