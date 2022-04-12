Youngkin Seeks to Force Loudoun School Board Elections this Fall

During this year’s General Assembly session, the Loudoun County School Board sought authority to transition to staggered terms starting next year. Yesterday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin amended a bill seeking to trigger snap elections for all nine School Board members this fall.

The amendment comes amid the Attorney General Office investigates into the School Board’s handling of a sexual assault scandal that occurred in two Ashburn high schools and two members face recall petitions in Circuit Court.

The amendment was made to HB 1138, which would create staggered terms for board members.

The amendment reads:

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, elections for all nine districts of the Loudoun County School Board shall be held on November 5, 2022. Thereafter, the lot drawing conducted pursuant to 22.1-57.3:1.1 of the Code of Virginia by the Loudoun County Electoral Board to determine the members of four of nine districts who will be elected to the Loudoun County School Board for four-year terms and the members of the remaining five districts who will be elected to the Loudoun County School Board for two-year terms to ensure the staggering of member terms for such school board shall be conducted at the electoral board’s first meeting of 2023 but no later than January 31, 2023.”

Under Virginia law, the amended bill would become law with a majority vote among members present in both houses. If two-thirds of members in both houses vote to oppose the amendment, the original bill becomes law. If neither action occurs, the original bill returns to the governor’s desk.

The School Board sought the transition to staggered terms to ensure continuity following the 2019 election when only two of nine elected members had prior experience.