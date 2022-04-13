Leesburg Council, County Board Set for Joint Meeting 

County supervisors will meet with Leesburg’s elected representatives later this month.

The Leesburg Town Council discussed its proposed agenda for the joint meeting during its Monday work session. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Dulles Room of the County Government Center.

Mayor Kelly Burk presented her council colleagues with a draft agenda developed by her and Town Manager Kaj Dentler, which largely met with the approval of the entire council.

The proposed eight-topic agenda includes discussions on sharing revenue from the county’s upcoming tax on plastic bags; the Compass Creek boundary line adjustment and revenue sharing for data centers; the forthcoming openings of Kincaid Boulevard and Crosstrail Boulevard extensions; the future of the Loudoun Small Business Development Center; future space needs in Leesburg; a proposal by Town Attorney Christopher Spera to have an omnibus agreement on town-county memorandums of understanding for services provided to town residents by Loudoun County; affordable housing; and establishing a regular meeting schedule for town/county joint meetings.

The council’s proposed agenda will now be forwarded to Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).