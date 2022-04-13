Middleburg Mayor Plans Briefing on Annexation Requests

The Middleburg Town Council has scheduled a special public information meeting on Tuesday night to present information on requests by two property owners seeking to bring land into the town’s boundaries.

No details of the requests were to be released prior the April 19 meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. at the Hill School’s Sheila C. Johnson Performing Arts Center.

According to the announcement, the purpose of the meeting is to present the details of the proposals to members of the community, get input and feedback from residents, and answer any questions. The program is expected to last 1.5 hours, including a 45-minute presentation by Mayor Bridge Littleton.

Asked for more information about the properties, Littleton said town leaders want to provide all the information to the public at the same time and comprehensively. “These 2 properties and the associated activities are complex, so everyone felt best that we lay everything out and then answer any and all questions. This is just the very start of the process and Council has taken no action to date, and we won’t, until we get the feedback from the citizens,” he wrote in an email.

Feedback will be taken at the meeting and after the meeting, as well as through the town staff and website and at future council meetings. The Town Council anticipates holding an additional public information meeting in the coming weeks as a follow-up for the community, according to the announcement.