Robbery ‘Victim’ Charged with Making False Report

The Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old Sterling man with making a false police report after he claimed to have been the victim of an early morning mugging.

According to the report, Josue G. Escalante Menjivar told deputies he was assaulted by two Black men as he was walking along North Argonne Avenue at 2:30 a.m. March 28. He said the men took his wallet.

Investigators determined that no robbery occurred. On April 13, the agency announced the charge. He is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County District Court on May 24.

The Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.