Committee Signs Off on New Rural Water Public Connection

The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee is recommending approval of connecting a second public facility in the county’s Rural Policy Area to public water service.

Once again supervisors have targeted a site on the western side of Evergreen Mills Road, moving a planned Leesburg South fire station across the road from a school site that county planners now say is unsuitable. Evergreen Mills Road, in that area, marks the border between Transition Policy Area and Rural Policy Area.

According to a staff report prepared for the committee, concerns about the original planned location include incompatible zoning, environmental impacts on wetlands, an open space easement limits development, the need for road widening, and difficulty connecting water and sewer service to the site, also because of environmental impacts.

Instead, county planners now propose a county-owned site nearby on the west side of the road, between its intersections with The Woods Road and Marcum Farm Court. That puts it next door to the county landfill, and for that reason the new site cannot use a well for water service. That area was proposed for central water connections in 1993 when the Board of Supervisors established a public water service district around the landfill, and in 1994 the Landfill Water Service District was added to the county comprehensive plan, although that district does not appear in the current comprehensive plan. According to Loudoun Water’s Engineering Design Manual, a water system was put into place in 1996, built to accommodate only development around the landfill permitted by the existing rural zoning of the time.

Other than the landfill, the county has long prohibited central water and sewer service in the Rural Policy Area, seeking to keep down the pressure to allow dense development there. West of the county’s Transition Policy Area, the only central water and sewer connections were from town or village systems. But in December 2020 county supervisors created an exception to that policy for themselves, amending the comprehensive plan to allow central water and sewer service to government-owned properties in the Rural Policy Area, as long as they are adjoining the Transition Policy Area.

That vote was aimed at developing farmland along Evergreen Mills Road where the school system envisions a large school complex with a high school, elementary school and potentially the county’s first indoor track facility.

At the same time, supervisors launched a new amendment to the county comprehensive plan to consider bringing the area around that property into the Transition Policy Area, further pushing the border for public water service area west. However, that comprehensive plan amendment shows no action since it was created in 2020.

Before that, the last time central water service had been allowed to push west was in 2004, when supervisors voted to permit central water service in the Transition Policy Area, which divides the Rural and Suburban Policy Areas. Before that, it was allowed only in the Suburban Policy Area.

Committee members voted 4-0-1 without discussion to recommend the full Board of Supervisors approve the alternate Leesburg South fire station location. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) was absent.