Data Centers Donate Bottles to Operation Allies Welcome Effort

The Data Center Coalition, an association representing more than 100 data centers based in Loudoun County, recently donated 500 reusable bottles to assist the Muslim Association of Virginia’s partnership with Operation Allies Welcome.

The program is moving Afghan allies through the National Conference Center while they resettle into the United States.

“Since the start of the operation, I’ve been contacted frequently by community members who want to help, so I contacted the local nonprofit supporting the [Operation Allies Welcome] community and asked what some helpful donations might be.” Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said. “They suggested reusable bottles would be a great contribution. I then turned to the Data Center Coalition whose members regularly support a wide range of community projects just like this. They stepped up immediately and delivered 500 reusable bottles to NCC within a week. It was really something.”

“We really appreciate Supervisor Turner alerting us to the Muslim Association of Virginia’s suggested donation of reusable water bottles to assist the families,” said Data Center Coalition President Josh Levi. “Our data center teams live here and work here, and our companies and their employees are committed to contributing to the strength and vibrancy of this community.”